The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss 16 properties of concern next week.

A meeting will be held at the Trenton City Hall Monday evening June 25th at 5:30. The agenda includes seven properties for the declaration of a nuisance, seven for public hearings, and two for findings of fact.

The agenda also includes updates on current structures and nuisances as well as discussion of the 2018-2019 demolition program.

