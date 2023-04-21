Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to address six properties at Monday meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Six addresses are on the agenda when the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board holds the monthly meeting on Monday, April 24th at 6 pm.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at Trenton City Hall. The meeting will be available via Zoom for those not able to attend in person.

There’s one location under the declaration of a nuisance: 14-32 Main Street.

Five public hearings are scheduled for addresses at 506 Jackson, 1416, and 1423 both on Chestnut Street, 302 East 10th Street, and 824 Custer Street.

A certificate of existence of a dangerous building has been filed at the Grundy County Courthouse for the property at 403 East 9th Street.

Updates will be provided on current structures of concern and nuisances.

