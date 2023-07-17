Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to address 9 properties at Monday meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board has announced that it will convene for a meeting on Monday, July 24th, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at Trenton City Hall and is expected to address various matters related to nine properties within the city.

The preliminary agenda for the meeting indicates that one location has been officially declared a nuisance, while seven public hearings have been scheduled. Additionally, there is one item listed under the “Findings of Fact” section.

Among the properties mentioned, the declaration of nuisance pertains to 308 Main Street. Furthermore, the “Findings of Fact” entry focuses on 302 East 10th Street. The following addresses will be the subject of public hearings: 824 Custer, 403 West 13th Street, 510 East 17th Street, 21-02 Park Lane, 418 West 13th Court, 1615 Tindall, and 1416 Chestnut Street.

