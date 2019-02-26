Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on two properties

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board took action on two properties of concern during a brief meeting last evening at the city hall with six members present.

After a public hearing with no one representing 1802 Carnes, the board voted to advance the concern to findings of fact. With 510 West Crowder Road in the findings of fact category, Twyla Whitney was granted an extension until June 24th to allow time for recommended work to be done.

Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender reported certificates of a dangerous building were filed on two locations: 200 West 7th and 212 West 7th. Those locations previously went through the building boards’ process that started with the declaration of a nuisance, then a public hearing, and findings of fact.