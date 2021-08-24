Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on three properties, hears reports on others

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board last night took action on three properties and heard reports on other locations of concern.

The fire-damaged house at 208 East 10th Court was advanced to a public hearing, and 604 Linn Street was moved to the next category called findings of fact. 511 East 9th Court was removed from the nuisance list when board members were told the cleanup had been completed.

In an update on other locations, Building Inspector Wes Barone said Carla Cooksey purchased a demolition permit and plans to have 2112 Oak Street torn down. Barone said Jay Olmstead had purchased a demolition permit with plans to tear down 2011 Pleasant Plain. Barone said new siding is to be put on 1913 Lulu owned by David Rairdon. The building inspector was asked to take a look at 1017 East 13th Court and another property in the 500 block of East 9th Court.

The monthly report from Police Chief Rex Ross shows 92 incidents this year, with the largest number being 44 incidents for tall weeds and grass and 35 for trash and debris. Ross noted 31 incidents are active, 47 have been cleared, and 14 have been presented for prosecution. The municipal court docket includes 25 nuisance cases at Trenton.

Five members of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board attended the meeting.

