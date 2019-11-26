Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on six properties

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening took action on six properties, two of which were granted extensions of time to continue with repairs.

The board will schedule a public hearing for the fire-damaged property at 1437 Main Street. Advancing to the category called “findings of fact” are 213 West 6th and 1004 Laclede Street. Members voted to move 2113 Mabel to a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. Extensions of 60 and 90 days were granted, respectively, to 409 East 19th Street and 1814 Hillcrest Drive.

No action was taken on a vacant business building at 809 Main Street belonging to Daniel Harkins. It was reported at that the property has been sold

Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender reported abatement inspections were done Friday and a report, including costs of removing asbestos, is expected before the next board meeting. He noted the $200 inspection fee has been paid on four of the eight properties targeted for demolition.

The building and nuisance board will not meet in December. So it was the final meeting for Vandevender who is retiring at the end of this year. Vandevender complimented the board members for working together to address properties that fall into disrepair. The next regularly scheduled meeting is January 27th. Taking the position of building inspector and code enforcement officer is Wes Barone.

