Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on six properties

Three properties were moved to public hearings and three others were declared a nuisance at Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board.

Moving to public hearings for next month’s meeting are 506 Jackson Street, 1422 Tindall Avenue, and 1703 East 2nd Street. Locations that the board declared a nuisance are 403 East 9th Street, 1432 Main Street, and 405 East 22nd Street. Each of those addresses will be on the building and nuisance board agenda for next month.

Building Inspector Wes Barone said he was contacted by Denise Wilson who explained the work that has been done at 1701 Tindall Avenue. After consideration at a public hearing, the board determined sufficient progress has been made on the clean-up, repairs, and painting and voted to remove the location from the list.

Five members of the board attended the meeting.