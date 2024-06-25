Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on seven properties

Share To Your Social Network

At the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board meeting on Monday evening, three properties were removed from consideration, while four others were advanced to the next step in the process aimed at making repairs or cleaning up a location.

Among the properties removed was 113 East 9th Street, where the former Wesley United Methodist Church was torn down following damages from a May 2023 tornado. Ground restoration work is underway, and a new church building is to be constructed.

Work requested by city officials has been completed at 601 East 9th Street, leading to its removal from the nuisance list. Additionally, 2415 Webster Street was removed due to a change in ownership and will be addressed as a “city issue.”

Three properties advanced to public hearings next month. These include 120 Highland Trailer Court, 1413 Main Street, and 2418 Fisherman Road.

During a public hearing, the former J.C. Penney building in Eastgate Shopping Center was moved to the category called findings of fact. Building Inspector Wes Barone quoted the owner, Jason Lassiter, as indicating that a contractor has been lined up to begin making repairs to the building.

It was noted that a certificate of existence of a dangerous building has been filed on the deed for 712 Harris Avenue. The board voted to declare a nuisance at 608 West 10th Street, which is vacant, and a garage at 724 West 10th Street, which needs roof repairs.

