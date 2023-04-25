Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on five properties

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Citing progress that’s being made, the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening granted more time to property owners at five locations.

Brad Chumbley owns two of the locations and told of work that’s been done and what he plans to do. At the public hearing, the board gave Chumbley an extension of 120 days for 1423 Chestnut Street and 90 days for 1416 Chestnut Street. Thirty-day extensions were approved for 1432 Main Street, 302 East 10th Street, and 824 Custer Street.

Building Inspector Wes Barone told the board nothing has been done to address concerns at 506 Jackson Street. The board moved it to a public hearing next month.

The Declaration of a Nuisance was given regarding a garage at 403 West 13th Court.

Six members of the building and nuisance board attended the meeting.

