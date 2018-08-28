Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on 12 properties

Six members were present Monday night when Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board took action on a dozen properties of concern. Six locations were given 60-day extensions to allow more time to work on improvements to properties.

The process moved forward on seven addresses with the board voting to advance each to the category “certificate of a dangerous building”. These are 305 East 10th Street, 400 Washington, 412 East 10th Street, and 503 West 12th, 1415 Lulu, 1715 Lulu, and 2303 Chicago. It was reported to the board that a document has been filed declaring 1721 Lulu with a certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

Among others, 437 West Crowder Road was moved to a public hearing next month.

The address at 511 East 9th Street was moved to the category called “findings of fact,” 812 Grant Street was added to the first step “the declaration of a nuisance.” 1001 Custer has gone through various stages and was referred to the courts. 3400 Serendipity was referred to the police department for investigation of a possible nuisance violation.

Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender reported bids on asbestos abatement are due September 10th in conjunction with structures on the demolition list this year.

Trenton Police report 176 nuisance incidents have been reported this year. The largest majority involve grass and weeds, trash and debris. 15 cases are described as active, 46 were referred to prosecution, and 115 have been cleared.

Like this: Like Loading...