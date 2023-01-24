Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on 10 properties

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Six properties were advanced, one was added, and three received continuances at Monday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board.

Moving to public hearings next month were 403 East 9th Street; 506 Jackson Street; and 1801 Chicago. Advancing to findings of fact was 405 East 22nd Street.

Three locations were moved from findings of fact to having a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. Those addresses are 1422 Tindall Avenue; 1703 East 2nd Street; and 704 East 17th Street.

Added to the declaration of a nuisance – the beginning stage in the board’s effort to clean and/or fix up property – was 302 East 10th Street.

Regarding other locations, Owner Brad Chumbley attended the Building and Nuisance Board’s public hearing last evening to update work at 1416 Chestnut and 1423 Chestnut. Chumbley was granted a 60-day extension by the board. One other address, 14-32 Main, was issued a 30-day extension.

