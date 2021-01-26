Trenton Building and Nuisance Board take action on 4 properties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening took action on two properties of concern and offered extensions for two others.

Advancing to the category, “Findings of Fact”, was 1000 Rural Street.

Property at 1117 Main Street was moved from “Findings of Fact” to a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. It was noted a certificate of existence of a dangerous building has been recorded at 1600 Main Street.

The board granted a 30-day extension to Duane Lahn for 604 Linn Street and a 60-day extension to Shane Michael regarding the freight house on Laclede Street.

Just four of the seven-member board attended the meeting on Monday evening. In-person at City Hall were Dave Mlika and Vickie Meservey. Participating via zoom were Mary Axtell and Karen Glenn along with Mayor Linda Crooks.

