Trenton Building and Nuisance Board lacks quorum for meeting; John Woodland addresses those members present

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board did not have an official meeting Monday night due to lack of a quorum. Just three members were present out of seven.

The agenda items were to be moved to a possible meeting next month, on December 28th, unless a decision is made in the meantime to cancel that meeting as it would occur between Christmas and New Year’s.

Among the guests present was John Woodland, owner of a building at 1117 Main Street in Trenton. During what was discussed only, Woodland said he believes machinery removing snow near the building causes numerous bricks to fall. Woodland said he has photos from when the incident occurred, which he added was 328 days ago.

When asked why he waited until now to tell city officials, Woodland said he did not want to quote “point fingers” but was advised by an attorney to speak up. Woodland described the damage as about $20,000, claiming machinery with a bucket left what he called “teeth marks” on the wall. And he questioned why snow removal machinery would be on the sidewalk.

Woodland quoted various bricklayers as indicating the buildings’ wall isn’t going anywhere. In response to a question from board members as to liability insurance, Woodland stated he has no insurance. He pledged his willingness to work with city officials in getting the issue resolved, inviting them to set up a meeting to take a closer look at the wall. Board chairman Dave Mlika said city officials will be looking into the situation.

Besides Mlika, other board members present at Monday evening’s meeting were Vickie Meservey and Gaylon McCorkle.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares