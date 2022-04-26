Trenton Building and Nuisance board grants extensions to several properties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Extensions of time were granted Monday night for several addresses when a meeting was held by the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. The extensions are designed to give property owners more time to complete the requested work.

Thirty-day extensions were granted to the owner of storage units at 1861 East 16th Street, 513 East 9th Court, 601 East 9th Street, and 601 East 19th Street. A 90-day extension was given to 604 Linn Street.

One owner appeared for a public hearing at Trenton City Hall. Anthony Polley told the board he has a contract with Perkins Dozing to tear down a house at 1429 Chestnut Street. Building Inspector Wes Barone said this structure will not be on the city demolition list as that list of locations has been developed and awaiting bids.

The board chose to table any action concerning Polley’s property. Also tabled was 1013 Tindall Avenue so it remains in the public hearing category.

Added to the nuisance list was 835 West 13th Court in Trenton.

Six members of the board attended the meeting in person at Trenton City Hall.