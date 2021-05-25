Trenton Building and Nuisance Board grants extensions; reviews property behind 103 East 10th Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Extensions of time were allowed for three locations in Trenton to continue to make progress on recommended repairs and/or cleanup of structures. The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board met Monday evening to review progress.

A 60-day extension was approved for 401 Monroe Street. Building Inspector. Wes Barone reported Don Dockray had contacted Derek Fee to have the fire-damaged structure torn down when Fee and his Red Rock crew come to Trenton in mid-June.

30-day extensions were issued to the owners of 604 Linn street and 1000 Rural Street. Due to what Barone called a “lack of progress,” the board voted to advance the freight house owned by Shane Michaels to a public hearing for next month. He had reportedly begun the process of tearing down the structure, brick by brick.

After a review of photographs regarding the backside of 103 East 10th Street, the former location of the American Legion Post, the board voted to have it declared as a nuisance. That’s the first step in a multiple-month process to have a structure declared as a dangerous building. Barone described a chimney there as in danger of collapse. Several bricks have already fallen. The city listed the owner as Scott Weldon.

Barone noted the vacant building was first declared a nuisance in 2016 but when requested repairs were made, the process ended. Several board members indicated they believe the building should be condemned.

