Trenton Building and Nuisance Board changes status on properties

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board evaluated several properties of concern during a nearly one-hour meeting last night at City Hall.

The board voted to remove three of the locations from the list after determining issues had been abated. These are at 825 West Crowder Road, owned by Bill Grubb, 1909 Carnes belonging to Rogelio Olivo and a garage at 821 East 19th Street owned by Charles Ellis.

Among sites declared a nuisance is 202 Chicago, the location of a fire that destroyed a house. Others declared a nuisance are at 1721 Lulu and 2303 Chicago.

Locations that were advanced from public hearings to findings of fact were 302 East 7th Street, 509 Jackson Street, 923 Custer and 1715 Lulu. No one spoke on behalf of these properties. John Woodland was present to show pictures and discuss the progress of improvements at 1103 East 17th Street. The board agreed Woodland was taking efforts and the matter was tabled until June 25th’s meeting.

Two locations move from findings of fact to the filing of a certificate of a dangerous building. These are at 701 East 6th Street and 725 West 17th Street.

Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender reported on discussions with John Lee about the open swimming pool where the Lakeview Motel burned down last May. The city is holding $400,000 in insurance proceeds until the location at 3307 East 10th Street complies with city code.

Police Chief Tommy Wright told the board that police investigated 251 nuisances last year compared to 173 in 2016.

