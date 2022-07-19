Trenton Building and Nuisance Board and Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on July 25th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss multiple properties next week.

The board will meet at Trenton City Hall July on 25th at 6 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

The agenda indicates three properties are listed under declaration of a nuisance, two for public hearings, three for findings of fact, and two under certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

There will also be updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau will discuss the expansion of board members next week.

The organization will meet at Trenton City Hall on July 25th at noon. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Other items on the agenda include photography and website launch updates, digital marketing, and website maintenance.