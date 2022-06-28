Trenton Building and Nuisance Board advances six properties to next stage of a nuisance

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Six properties of concern were advanced to the next step during Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board.

One property was released from consideration after it was reported by Building Inspector Wes Barone that the owner, Melodie Overton, had completed the requested improvements at 601 East 9th Street.

Moving to public hearings next month were 513 East 9th Court and 1017 East 13th Court. Advancing to the findings of fact category were 835 West 13th Street and 1861 East 16th Street regarding doors needed for the storage units there. The board voted to issue certificates of a dangerous building at two locations, one at 1013 Tindall Avenue and the other involving four apartments at 1010 Avalon Street. Barone last month had reported the Walden Apartments had been sold but since then, the deal with a Florida company did not occur.

The board declared three locations as a nuisance. According to Barone, those are at 1704 East 17th Street, 1423 Chestnut, and 1416 Chestnut.

In response to a question from board member Gaylon McCorkle, Barone said the new owner of the former Lakeview Motor Inn has obtained a demolition permit in order to remove the concrete. Barone quoted the owner as intending to apply a rock base and have a gravel parking lot there.