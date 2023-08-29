Trenton Building and Nuisance Board advances four properties, grants two extensions, adds three to nuisance list

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board advanced four properties to the next phase last evening, granted extensions on two others, and added three locations to the “declaration of a nuisance.”

Following public hearings, the addresses advanced to the “findings of fact” category are 510 East 17th Street, 308 Main Street, and 418 West 13th Court. Moving from “findings of fact” to “certificate of existence of a dangerous building” is 824 Custer Street. Extensions of 30 days were granted to 1416 Chestnut and 90 days to 1423 Chestnut Street.

Owner Brad Chumbley discussed the status of 1416 Chestnut, which includes broken windows. Chumbley reported that a lawyer is working to have a judge authorize the release of a lien for 1423 Chestnut.

Added to the nuisance declaration list were 2201 Park Lane, 505 Wiggins, and 1717 Chicago Street.

It was announced that 1312 Shanklin Avenue was removed from the declaration of the existence of dangerous buildings. This came after city officials said the owner, Monica Hicks, met all requirements to make the house safe to live in.

Among other comments at last evening’s meeting, a representative for the owners of 824 Custer requested a 30-day extension to allow time for assembling a team and securing funds for improvements. Several members of the building board noted that extensions have been previously granted and that the process needs to move forward. Although the house advanced to the “certificate of a dangerous building” status, the board says that roof and foundation work can still be done. If enough progress is made, the board will consider removing the dangerous building designation.

An owner of 302 East 10th Street attended the meeting to discuss the dangerous building designation that the board assigned last month to that house. The designation has been placed on the deed at the courthouse. The owner was informed that utilities have been disconnected, as the structure is considered unsafe to live in. The owner told the board that he did not receive the certified letters the city sent through the mail regarding the status of the property during the months it advanced from the declaration of a nuisance to the dangerous building certificate.

All seven members of the Building and Nuisance Board attended the meeting.

