Trenton Building and Nuisance Board addresses several properties of concern

Noting improvements were made as requested, the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening abated three properties of concern. These are 2904 Mable Street owned by Richard and Corrin Seddon; 1011 Custer belonging to Birdie Wilson and Rose Ralston as well as 2002 Chicago owned by Samuel Southers

Citing a safety issue with plywood covering a large empty space under a porch, the board declared a nuisance for 812 Grant Street. Property at 405 West 13th Street was advanced from findings of fact to certificate of existence of a dangerous building. More time was allowed, with 30-day extensions, to 813 Olive and 409 East 19th Street. Letters are to be sent to the owners specifying additional work that needs to be done.

Property Owner Mike Arnold appeared before the building board to discuss progress made at 1814 Hillcrest including siding and windows. Arnold reported he’s waiting on delivery of a large picture window for the house. The property, which is at the stage called “findings of fact” was allowed to remain with that designation as work is continuing.

Five business buildings along Main Street in downtown Trenton were discussed as the board is beginning the improvement process. The board voted to declare as a nuisance, 1117 Main owned by Santiago and Margarit Guerrero; 1115 and 1113 Main owned by Russell and Sandra Bowe; 1109 Main owned by Tammy and Gerald Shaw; as well as 900 Main owned by Steve and Danielle Ishmael.

