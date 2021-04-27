Trenton Building and Nuisance Board accept resignation from board; address light agenda

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

At the beginning of Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board, Mayor Linda Crooks announced Danny Matthews was resigning from the board. Matthews was present for his final meeting, and Mayor Crooks thanked him for his service on the board.

The Building and Nuisance Board voted to advance 604 Linn Street to a public hearing next month. A 30-day extension was given to Shane Michaels, who’s in the process of tearing down the old freight house near the railroad tracks. Also given a 30-day extension was 1000 Rural Street. Progress at both locations is to be reviewed at next months’ meeting.

The fire-damaged house at 401 Monroe Street was left in the category called the declaration of a nuisance when a neighbor, Don Dockray, explained he had bought the house from George and Paula Ellis and planned to have Red Rock tear it down and level the lot. The board will review the status when it meets again in May.

The building board, in March, had suggested two other locations for review.

Building Inspector Wes Barone said the owner of 2112 Oak Street plans to have the structure torn down. Barone also reported on what needs to be done to an occupied house at 140 East 5th Street. Board members discussed recommending the structure to Serve Trenton and/or pursue other options that would possibly involve volunteers.

