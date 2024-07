Share To Your Social Network

The City of Trenton operates a brush dump on Northwest 27th Street.

The facility is open on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These hours depend on the Street Department opening the gate during the week and the Fire Department opening it on Saturdays.

Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic has stated that the brush dump is monitored to ensure proper usage.

As of June 24, there have been no reports of inappropriate dumping at the facility.

