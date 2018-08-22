Trenton brush dump moved to new location to accommodate asphalt plant

Trenton’s site to dispose of brush is open weekdays at a new location on the north side of Northwest 27th Street and west of the trap and skeet range.

City Administrator Ron Urton said the brush dump was moved from the street department area at the end of East 16th Street to accommodate placement this Fall of Trenton’s new and larger asphalt plant.

The new brush disposal location will be open weekdays from 6:30 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. After hours, a gate will be locked to close the entrance. Signs also are posted at the new site.

