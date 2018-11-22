Trenton Brass to offer Musical Christmas Cards

The Trenton Brass, under the leadership of retired Trenton High School Band Director Buddy Hannaford, will again present Musical Christmas Cards this Holiday season. The musical cards will be offered the evenings of December 5th and 6th from 6:30 until 8:00. The group will go to an individual’s house and play several Christmas carols.

Members of the brass group include Tim Gilham and Joe Gilliland, on trumpets; Buddy Hannaford, with a horn; Pam Wright, on trombone; and Anita VonBurg, with a tuba.

If you would like to send a unique holiday wish to that “someone special,” reserve a Musical Christmas Card by calling Buddy Hannaford at 359-1310. This is a free community service provided by the Trenton Brass.