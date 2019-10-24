Trenton Boy Scouts set to begin “Scouting for Food” campaign

Boy Scouts from the Trenton area will hang door tags this weekend for their annual Scouting For Food campaign to benefit the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County in Trenton.

Scouts and parents will meet in the Fellowship Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church of Trenton Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock. The collection of non-perishable food and toiletry items will begin on the morning of November 2, 2019, at 9 o’clock.

Items to be accepted include canned meats; vegetables; soups; Hamburger, Tuna, and Chicken Helper; cereals; crackers; paper products; cleaning supplies; and personal toiletries.

Participants are asked to check for dents and expiration dates. Any expiration date less than one month away cannot be used.

Contact Dean Sager with the Boy Scouts for more information on Scouting for Food at 359-4294.

