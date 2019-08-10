Trenton Booster Club now selling season passes

The Trenton Athletic Booster Club is selling season passes for the 2019-2020 school year.

The passes cover admission for middle school and high school home events, including football, softball, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, and track. A family pass costs $60 and covers immediate family members in the home with an individual pass costing $30. Passes must be shown at the gate of the games.

The season passes can be purchased at the Trenton Middle School office or from Martha Roberts at GFG Ag Services of Trenton. They can also be bought at the gate of several sports events. Those include at the Trenton High School football games August 23rd and 30th, softball August 24th and September 5th, and volleyball September 12th and 16th as well as the TMS volleyball game September 12th, football September 16th, and softball September 17th.

Regular price admission to Trenton R-9 sports events costs $4 for adults and $3 for students. Trenton sport participants in seventh through 12th grades will be admitted for free to home athletic events during their current sport season.

Gatekeepers have a roster of student-athletes.