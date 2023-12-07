Trenton Board of Education to review audit, bond at Dec 12 meeting

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education is scheduled to convene on December 12 at 5:30 PM at the school district office. The meeting’s agenda includes a variety of important topics, such as the review of an audit report and a discussion on a bond resolution for a building project.

In addition to these items, the Board will also address several other key points. These include setting the dates for the upcoming election filing, deliberating on the plans for the 2024 summer school program, evaluating the Counseling Program, and providing an update on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.

A closed session is planned as part of the meeting to discuss personnel matters.