Trenton Board of Education reviews applications for Superintendent position

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education met in closed session Friday to review applications for district Superintendent and narrow down candidates.

Board President Doug Franklin says the Missouri School Boards Association will contact applicants about setting up interviews, and the Trenton R-9 board plans to conduct interviews Friday, January 25th. He anticipates the board will know which candidate it wants to offer a contract to Friday, and the board will complete its superintendent search at that time.

Current Trenton R-9 Superintendent Dan Wiebers submitted a letter of resignation in November which will take effect June 30th. Wiebers will replace Chillicothe R-2 Superintendent Doctor Roger Barnes who is retiring.

Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports the board also accepted a resignation during the special meeting. KelLeigh Bryant resigned as elementary special education teacher. The resignation becomes effective at the end of this school year.