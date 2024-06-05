Trenton Board of Education approves new hires in special meeting

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved several new hires during a special executive session held on Wednesday morning, June 5th. The decisions will affect 11 individuals, including several who will take on extra-duty assignments.
The new hires are as follows:
|Name
|Position
|Sarah Sager
|Varsity Girls’ Tennis Coach
|Lucas Lewis
|Varsity Boys’ Track Coach, Middle School Assistant Football Coach
|Cole Henderson
|Middle School Assistant Football Coach
|Anthony Webb
|Trenton High School Flags/Color Guard Coach
|Rob Deaver
|Seventh Grade Science Teacher
|Tana Moore
|Eighth Grade English Language Arts Teacher
|Jessy White
|Rissler Elementary School Special Education Paraprofessional
|Megan Lynch
|Fourth Grade Teacher
|Emily Hanson
|Title Paraprofessional
|Heather Dixon
|Title Paraprofessional
|Buffy Rosson
|Rissler Administrative Assistant
These new appointments are part of the board’s ongoing efforts to enhance the educational and extracurricular offerings at Trenton R-9 schools.