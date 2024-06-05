Trenton Board of Education approves new hires in special meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved several new hires during a special executive session held on Wednesday morning, June 5th. The decisions will affect 11 individuals, including several who will take on extra-duty assignments.

The new hires are as follows:

Name Position Sarah Sager Varsity Girls’ Tennis Coach Lucas Lewis Varsity Boys’ Track Coach, Middle School Assistant Football Coach Cole Henderson Middle School Assistant Football Coach Anthony Webb Trenton High School Flags/Color Guard Coach Rob Deaver Seventh Grade Science Teacher Tana Moore Eighth Grade English Language Arts Teacher Jessy White Rissler Elementary School Special Education Paraprofessional Megan Lynch Fourth Grade Teacher Emily Hanson Title Paraprofessional Heather Dixon Title Paraprofessional Buffy Rosson Rissler Administrative Assistant

These new appointments are part of the board’s ongoing efforts to enhance the educational and extracurricular offerings at Trenton R-9 schools.

Related