Trenton Board of Education approves new hires in special meeting

Trenton R-9 School District
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved several new hires during a special executive session held on Wednesday morning, June 5th. The decisions will affect 11 individuals, including several who will take on extra-duty assignments.

The new hires are as follows:

 

NamePosition
Sarah SagerVarsity Girls’ Tennis Coach
Lucas LewisVarsity Boys’ Track Coach, Middle School Assistant Football Coach
Cole HendersonMiddle School Assistant Football Coach
Anthony WebbTrenton High School Flags/Color Guard Coach
Rob DeaverSeventh Grade Science Teacher
Tana MooreEighth Grade English Language Arts Teacher
Jessy WhiteRissler Elementary School Special Education Paraprofessional
Megan LynchFourth Grade Teacher
Emily HansonTitle Paraprofessional
Heather DixonTitle Paraprofessional
Buffy RossonRissler Administrative Assistant

 

These new appointments are part of the board’s ongoing efforts to enhance the educational and extracurricular offerings at Trenton R-9 schools.

