Trenton Board of Education approves budget for 2019-2020 school year

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved the 2019-2020 budget at a special meeting Wednesday morning.

The budget projects revenues of $19,702,468 and expenditures of $17,921,878 leaving a projected surplus of $1,780,590. The district’s fund balance is 27.48%.

The board approved the actualization of revenues and expenditures for 2018-2019. This involved transferring $902,156.25 from the incidental fund to the teacher fund to zero out of the teacher fund. The board also approved the end of the fiscal year bills.

An agreement was approved between the Trenton R-9 School District, Department of Social Services, and Missouri HealthNet. All of the votes were six to zero.

Board President Doug Franklin was absent, and Vice President Brandon Gibler conducted the meeting.