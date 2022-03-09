Trenton Board of Education announces resignations, new hires and salaries for school administrators

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Following an executive session, the Trenton R-9 Board of Education on Tuesday night made several personnel decisions and set salaries for school administrators.

Resignations were accepted from Kayla Horton for special education at the elementary level and Cara Leininger as a pre-school teacher.

All probationary teachers at Trenton were offered a contract for next year.

Four teachers were approved for tenure including Kim Suttenfield, Alexis Whitney, Bridget Maloney, and Shelby Bagley.

New hires announced by the school are listed as Shari Claycomb for additional, administrative assistant at the district office; Katlyn Wortham for an elementary teaching position; and Adam Clark for 7th and 8th-grade physical education and health instructor. Hired as summer school administrators are Lucas Lewis and Vanessa Pauley.

Amber Sprague will be the summer school secretary and the board rescinded a contract offer last month to Cru Taff as a 4th-grade teacher.

Seven individuals were approved as substitutes and numerous coaches and sponsors also were recommended for the next school year.

Administrator salaries have been announced. For Superintendent Mike Stegman it’ll be $124,776 for next year. Principals: Susan Gott $75,240; Daniel Gott $83,520; and Kasey Bailey $83,160. Assistant Principals: Carolyn Schmidt $67,680; John Cowling $71,280; and Tara Hoffman $68,040. Instructional coach Jill Watkins $74,880.

