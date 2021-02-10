Trenton Board of Education announces personnel actions

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Personnel actions have been announced following an executive session of the Trenton R-9 School Board.

Tyler Busick was employed as an extra duty assignment to be the manager of the new performing arts center.

The board accepted a resignation from Kaitlin Ellis as family and consumer science instructor, effective at the end of this school year.

Dane Stiles was approved as a volunteer coach for the Trenton baseball program.

Hired as substitute teachers at Trenton were Jackie Wyant and Lesa Petrov.

The board also offered all administrators contracts for the next academic year.

