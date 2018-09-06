Trenton Board of Education agenda to include budget amendments

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider budget amendments and non-certified pay dates at its meeting Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

The meeting will be held at the district office Tuesday evening at 5:30.

The agenda also includes board of education goals, superintendent evaluation criteria, request for qualifications for architectural services, bus routes, and Missouri School Boards Association membership. Informational items include safety and emergency planning, Missouri School Boards Association question, and gifts from the Foundation Trust and Citizens Bank and Trust.

A closed session is also planned for personnel and a student matter.