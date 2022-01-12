Trenton Board of Education addresses personnel matters in executive session

Local News January 12, 2022 KTTN News
Personnel actions have been announced following an executive session Tuesday evening of the Trenton R-9 board of education.

A letter of retirement was accepted from high school English instructor Shelly Forster.

A letter of resignation was accepted from Rick Leafgreen as assistant high school volleyball coach.

Hired were Whitley Richman as the high school post-secondary advisor and Sheridan Mounce as the varsity basketball cheerleading coach.

Rebecca Bickel received approval as a substitute for the Trenton R-9 School District.

