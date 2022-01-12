Trenton Board of Education addresses personnel matters in executive session

Personnel actions have been announced following an executive session Tuesday evening of the Trenton R-9 board of education.

A letter of retirement was accepted from high school English instructor Shelly Forster.

A letter of resignation was accepted from Rick Leafgreen as assistant high school volleyball coach.

Hired were Whitley Richman as the high school post-secondary advisor and Sheridan Mounce as the varsity basketball cheerleading coach.

Rebecca Bickel received approval as a substitute for the Trenton R-9 School District.