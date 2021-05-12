Trenton Board of Education accepts resignations, announces new hires

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Several personnel actions were announced following the executive session on Tuesday evening of the Trenton R-9 Board of Education.

Resignations are from Instructors Paige Orndorff in special education; Molly Buenemann in kindergarten; para-professionals Annie Bass and Jonine Jaycox;

Parents as Teachers Marcia Gutshall and Rissler school administrative assistant Ronda Lovell.

The R-9 district office listed employments as Cassandra Marshall as a fourth-grade instructor; Jill Watkins as instructional coach/technology integration coach; and Jaya Day for high school family and consumer science and the FCCLA sponsor. Others are Socha Osborn as elementary school paraprofessional; Julia Keuler as the sponsor of the National Honor Society; and Kayla Hyer and Brandi Pittman as substitutes.

The summer school staff at Rissler also was hired.

