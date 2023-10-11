Trenton Board of Adjustments to review three variance requests from residents

The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hear three variance requests next month. Public hearings will commence at the Trenton City Hall on November 6th at 6 a.m.

One request is from Bill Swopes for a 480-square-foot variance on the maximum area of an accessory structure of 720 square feet. This is to allow for a 30 by 40-foot building to be constructed on the property at 418 Iowa Boulevard.

Another request is from Tom and Diana Sticker for a 180-square-foot variance on the maximum area of an accessory structure. This is to allow for a 30 by 30-foot building to be constructed at 2003 Tower Street.

The third request the Board of Adjustments will hear on November 6th is from Randy and Marcia Schroeder, in care of Doodlebugs Daycare. They are seeking a 15-foot variance on the required 25-foot front yard setback. This is to allow for a 12 by 24-foot building to be placed at 1309 Gilmore Street, the location of the daycare.