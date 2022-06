Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing regarding a variance to allow for a home to be built on Merrill Street. The hearing will be at the Trenton City Hall on July 5th at 7 p.m.

The Board of Adjustments will hear a request from Mark and Teisha Ledbetter for a 20-foot variance on the minimum lot frontage of 70 feet to allow the building of a 28-foot by 28-foot home on the property at 1813 Merrill Street.