The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing to hear a request to allow for the construction of a storage building at 315 South Johnson Drive.

The request from Jason and Wendy Shuler will be heard at the Trenton City Hall on the night of November 4th at 7 o’clock.

The request regards a 3,136 square foot variance on the maximum area of 864 square feet for an accessory structure to allow for the construction of a 50 by 80-foot storage building.

