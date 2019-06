The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hear a request next month regarding the installation of an electronic sign at 1212 East Ninth Street.

The public hearing will be at the Trenton City Hall on the night of July 1st at 7 o’clock.

Scott and Mackenzie Weldon will request a 60-foot variance on the maximum requirement of 12 square feet for a Type 2 off-premise sign to allow for the installation of a 72 square foot electronic advertising sign.