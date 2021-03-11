Trenton Board of Adjustments to hear request regarding construction of a building on vacant lot

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustment will hear a request regarding variances to construct a building on a vacant lot. A public hearing will be held at the Trenton City Hall on April 5th at 7 o’clock at night.

Teresa Oyler is requesting a 1,008-square foot variance on the required maximum area of an accessory structure requirement of 720-square feet. She is also requesting a four-foot variance on the required maximum height requirement of 17 feet to construct a 48 by 36-foot building west of 1816 Saint Joseph Street.

