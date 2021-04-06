Trenton Board of Adjustments approves variance request from resident

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustment on April 5th approved a request regarding variances to construct a 48 by 36-foot building on the vacant lot west of 1816 Saint Joseph Street.

Teresa Oyler requested a 1,008-square-foot variance on the required maximum area of an accessory structure requirement of 720 square feet. The request also involved a four-foot variance on the required maximum height requirement of 17 feet.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the request does not have to go to the Planning and Zoning Commission or the Trenton City Council for further approval.

