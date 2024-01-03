Trenton Board of Adjustments approves three variance requests

The Trenton Board of Adjustments, on Tuesday night, approved three variances, with two involving on-going projects with North Central Missouri College.

The first request came from William Gutshall for a 180 square foot variance on the maximum are for an accessory structure of 720 square feet to allow for a 30 for 30 foot building to be constructed on an adjacent lot to the east of 1308 Hemley Street. One guest was present to see where the building would be located on the property. Gutshall was not in attendance at the meeting.

The other two approved variances involved North Central Missouri College. The first was for an eight foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 15 feet, allowing for NCMC to build a cover over the entrance to its new athletic training facility at 1312 Lulu Street. The other request was for a 15 foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 20 feet, an 11 foot variance on the side yard setback next to the street requirement of 15 feet, an a 6 foot, 8 inch variance on the rear yard setback requirement of 10 feet to allow NCMC to build a new student center at 1205 Main Street. NCMC did not have a representative at the hearing.

Each Board of Adjustments vote was unanimous (4-0), with Michael Ormsby absent. No further action is required, and the variance requests will not go on to the city council.