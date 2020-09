The Trenton Board of Adjustments approved a request from Jeff Page the night of Tuesday, September 8th regarding two variances to allow for the construction of an accessory structure.

The variances involved 1,440 square feet on the maximum area requirement of 720 square feet and seven feet on the maximum height of 17 feet for a 40 by 54-foot building to be constructed at 812 West Crowder Road.

City Administrator Ron Urton says no further action is needed on the request.

