Trenton Board of Adjustments approves request, Planning and Zoning Commission tables request

The Trenton Board of Adjustments approved a request on Monday night for a variance to allow for the construction of a 50 by 80-foot storage building at 315 South Johnson Drive.

Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports no further action is required on Jason and Wendy Shuler’s request for a 3,136 square foot variance on the maximum area of 864 square feet for an accessory structure.

The Planning and Zoning Commission tabled a review of a section of Trenton city ordinances regarding trailers and cabins and where they can be parked.

City Administrator Ron Urton says the committee will meet at a later date to discuss the ordinances in more detail.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares