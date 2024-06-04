Trenton Board of Adjustments approves request; Planning and Zoning Commission denies proposals

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Board of Adjustments approved a request, while the Planning and Zoning Commission denied two proposals on June 3.

The Board of Adjustments approved Jason and Shelley Martin’s request for a 435-square-foot variance on the maximum area for an accessory structure of 720 square feet. This approval allows the Martins to build a 33 by-35-foot carport at 1011 Rural Street. The Martins were not present for the hearing. Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reported that the matter would not proceed to the city council.

The Planning and Zoning Commission denied requests from Jason Lassiter. One request was to rezone the property from general business to one or two-family dwelling lower density at 1801 East Eighth Street. The other request was for a minor subdivision to build a two-story, 21-unit apartment building at the same location. Maberry indicated that the rezone motion was denied because it would squeeze a residential zone into a business zone, the property is best suited for a business, zoning should maintain clear boundaries, and the location is at a busy intersection. The minor subdivision was also denied for the same reasons. Lassiter was present for the meeting. These two requests will go to the council for final approval on June 10.

