Trenton Board of Adjustments approves request for zoning variance

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton’s Board of Adjustments approved a request for a zoning variance on Monday evening that will lead to the construction of a building.

The request was made by Randy Hammett, who received a 330-square-foot variance on the maximum area for an accessory structure. He plans to construct a 30-by-35-foot building at 612 West 10th Street in Trenton. Hammett attended the public hearing.

According to Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry, three Board of Adjustment members were present and voted unanimously to approve the request. No further action is needed. Board member Donnie Vandevender was elected chairman, as Jean Peace is leaving the board. Her position will be filled by Bruce Constant.

Related