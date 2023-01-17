Trenton Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning commission to hold public hearings

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing regarding a variance request, and the Planning and Zoning commission will hold a hearing involving a conditional use permit request. The hearings will be at the Trenton City Hall on February 6th at 7 pm.

The Board of Adjustment will hear a request from Christi Dolan for a four-foot variance on the required 25-foot front yard setback requirement to allow for a 24 by 24-foot garage to be built at 2515 Fisherman Road.

Planning and Zoning will hear a request on February 6th from David and Glenda Blackburn for a conditional use permit to allow for the division of a building zoned B-3 General Business into one or two Vrbo units or apartments at 1805 East 16th Street.

