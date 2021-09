Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustment, on September 7, 2021, approved a variance request from El Nopal Mexican Restaurant.

The business sought a 12-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement to construct an outdoor dining area on the property at 1100 East Ninth Street.

Trenton Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports no one from the community spoke against the request. She notes the variances will not move on to the city council, and El Nopal will be issued a building permit.

