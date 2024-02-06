Trenton Band Director explores annual band and choir events in the Grand River Conference

Share To Your Social Network

The Grand River Conference, in the past, has alternated between hosting an honor band concert on even-numbered years and an honor choir program on odd-numbered years.

With Brookfield and Marceline scheduled to join the Grand River Conference next school year, Trenton R-9 Band Director Anthony Webb discusses hosting both a conference band concert and a conference choir program annually.

The Grand River Conference Band Concert took place on Saturday evening at the Performing Arts Center at Trenton High School, with admission for the public being free. Concert Coordinator Aaron Morley of the South Harrison School District and Concert Conductor Sara Cavanah of the Chillicothe School District both praised the Performing Arts Center.

Trenton R-9 Band Director Webb shared his thoughts on the Trenton Performing Arts Center being chosen to host the conference band concert.

The Grand River Conference is composed of schools from Gallatin, Maysville, Milan, Polo, Putnam County, South Harrison, and Trenton. Brookfield and Marceline are scheduled to join the conference next school year.

Related