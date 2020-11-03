Trenton Band Boosters to hold fundraiser for overnight band trip

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Trenton Band Boosters will sell baked potatoes as a fundraiser for an overnight band trip.

A drive-through event will be at the concession stand at the southwest corner of C. F. Russell Stadium on the evening of November 6th from 5 o’clock to 6:30 or until the food runs out. The cost of potatoes will be $3.50 each.

Potatoes can be pre-ordered by sending a private Facebook message to Shani Kinney before the night of November 5th at 10 o’clock. Pre-orders should include the number of potatoes someone would like, requested toppings, the approximate pickup time for Friday evening, and a contact number.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares